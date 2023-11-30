Cream of the Crop
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night

A house fire breaks out in Staunton
Staunton House Fire
Staunton House Fire(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - At 9 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in for a fire at 177 Friends Lane in Staunton.

Numerous fire departments responded. Churchville Fire, Staunton Fire Rescue, Swoope Volunteer Fire, Augusta County Fire Rescue and Verona Fire Department responded to the call.

Lieutenant Travis Moyers with Augusta County Fire Rescue said there was mostly exterior damage. He said the investigation is pending with the cause and the origin undetermined. The family was at home at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

Moyers said very little fire had spread to the interior when crews arrived. The biggest challenge for firefighters, according to Moyers was lack of water. There are no fire hydrants nearby, so water had to be brought in to help supply firefighters with the necessary water.

