‘One pill can kill’: Virginia seeing uptick in fentanyl overdoses

The number of people dying in Virginia from drug overdoses is skyrocketing.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The number of people dying in Virginia from drug overdose is skyrocketing.

The DEA says more than 110-thousand people have overdosed nationally in one year. In the commonwealth alone, that ended about 3,000 lives.

The distribution of these drugs has become a lot easier within the last 10 years, and a lot of it is happening online.

“7 to 10 of these counterfeit pills are on the street. People get it through Snapchat, social media,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “They are not ordering fentanyl. They are ordering Xanax or Percocet.”

A mother’s worst nightmare happened last year when her daughter got her hands on some laced pills.

“I had to take her to the hospital, and they had to monitor her for cardiac arrest because she had fentanyl in her system,” she said. “And it was so high that they had to let me know that there was a risk that she could have died. “

This mom spoke at the REVIVE training session in Richmond. Attorney General Jason Miyares hosted it to bring awareness to how deadly fentanyl is and what to do if you do see someone overdosing.

A circumstance one attendee says she bears witness to on a weekly basis.

“We go out on the street every Friday night. Usually, 80% of the people are under the influence, and 50% of those people we encounter are in the process of overdosing,“ said Lisa Graves.

At the training, community members also learned how to use Narcan, which Lisa says is essential to help save someone’s life.

