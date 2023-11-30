Cream of the Crop
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia State on Nov. 4, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Multiple sources have confirmed with WHSV Indiana is set to hire James Madison head football coach Curt Cignetti for the same position.

ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel, first reported the news Thursday about Indiana hiring Cignetti.

Cignetti was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year on Thursday morning after leading the Dukes to an 11-1 record during the 2023 season. The Dukes were ranked as high as No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, the best rankings for JMU in both polls in program history.

JMU is set to play its first bowl game in program history later this month.

Stay with WHSV on-air and online for updates to this developing story.

