Shenandoah County looking for community input on Brownfield redevelopment

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County is looking to redevelop underutilized or vacant buildings and how they can be repurposed to bring value back to the community.

In 2022, the county was awarded a $500,000 federal EPA Brownfields grant.

“Primarily we’re looking at both industrial and commercial properties throughout the county, the first stage is really to compile a database of the properties that would qualify,” Jenna French, director of tourism and economic development for Shenandoah County said.

She said a Brownfield is a site that has the real or perceived perception of potential contamination.

“A lot of times what we find is buildings will sit vacant because somebody thinks there might be an issue with that property maybe it’s the time the property was built, it could be a contender that has asbestos that needs to be remediated ... or maybe it’s because of a former use of that building,” French said.

She said they hope to use the funds to complete the environmental studies to see which properties come back clean or show potential for something that needs to be cleaned up.

“We can use that information to apply for subsequent grants through either Virginia DEQ or the EPA for the actual remediation and cleanup of those sites to help get them ready and more marketable,” French said.

Shenandoah County will hold public meetings for the Brownfield Redevelopment.

French said the meetings are open to the public including property owners, developers, and real estate agents.

Dec 5: Shenandoah County Government Board Room - 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec 13: New Market Town Hall - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec 13: Strasburg Town Hall - 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan 24: Shenandoah County Government Board Room - 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

”One of the things that we could do with this grant money in addition to the environmental studies is looking at the potential opportunities that exist and the needs in our community where these buildings could be redeveloped into something else to better serve our community,” French said.

