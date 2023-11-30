Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.

Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash
Just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480...
19-year-old dies in vehicle fire on UVA campus
iPhone 15 características
Shenandoah County Sheriff warns parents about new iPhone feature
Harrisonburg Police Department investigating credit card theft incident
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college

Latest News

In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners on sixth day of Gaza truce after Hamas frees 16 hostages
Be mindful of individuals with Epilepsy when displaying lights
Waynesboro and Augusta County areas experience power outages