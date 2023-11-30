Cream of the Crop
Taylor Swift fans across the world help Chesterfield girl celebrate 13th birthday

Sarah Blanks: “It just means the world that people want to show her that people care.”
In the “Blank Space” of Abby’s bedroom, her love for Taylor Swift shines.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - In the “Blank Space” of Abby’s bedroom, her love for Taylor Swift shines.

“It kind of grew kind of as she grew up,” said Sarah Blanks, Abby’s mother. “We started with 1989 when she was four and she kept shaking it off since then.”

Sarah Blanks and her daughter, Abby,
Sarah Blanks and her daughter, Abby,(Source;Sarah Blanks | Sarah Blanks)

The Chesterfield girl and her mother have loved the artist for years, an era never going out of “Style” for the duo.

“She enjoys making bracelets and the community she has found with her friends that, of course, love Taylor as well,” said Blanks.

Abby will turn 13 on Dec. 21, a milestone Blanks wants to make sure she remembers “Forever and Always.”

“She’s been having a hard year. It’s hard being in middle school and she has been dealing with just one thing after another,” said Blanks.

Recently, Blanks opened a PO box and put out a call to action on X, formerly Twitter, for people to send Abby birthday cards.

Taylor Swift Cards
Taylor Swift Cards(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“I have a pretty solid community on there and I thought it was just going to be a good way for a handful of my friends to send her something,” she told NBC12.

A handful of friends turned into hundreds as the request was reposted by over 500 people and viewed more than 375,000 times.

“I didn’t exactly think it would be so big,” said Blanks. “I spent almost all night last night responding to messages.”

Taylor Swift fans also sent messages from across the world.

“A lot of international fans have also sent us some digital artwork so that I can print it out and have for her so they can also show her some love,” said Blanks. “I’ve gotten stuff from Japan, Germany, Brazil and Argentina, and it’s just been amazing.”

A support Blanks is grateful for to make her daughter feel “Enchanted” on her special day.

“I am not able to completely wrap my head around all the support,” she told 12 On Your Side. “It just means the world that people want to show her that people care.”

Blanks hopes to collect all the cards before Abby’s birthday on Dec. 21. If you’re interested in sending Abby a card, you can email cardsforabby13@gmail.com

