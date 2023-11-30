UVA beats Texas A&M 59-47 in inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia got all of its scoring from its five starters in a balanced effort beating Buzz Williams and Texas A&M 59-47 in the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Andrew Rohde led UVA with 13 points. Reece Beekman, Ryan Dunn and Jake Groves all had 12 points and Isaac McKneely had 10.

“We were active, Ryan anchored that, Reece was right and everyone was just fighting,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett. “We knew that was our chance, they are aggressive, they had some missteps and missed some shots but I thought our identity showed the way it needed to in a game like this.”

Virginia improves to 4-0 at home this season and 6-1 overall.

Here are some other postgame notes from a UVA basketball media release:

Team Notes

• Virginia is 1-0 in the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge

• Tony Bennett is 8-3 vs. Buzz Williams in head-to-head matchups (7-3 vs. Marquette and 1-0 vs. Texas A&M)

• UVA is 171-51 in non-conference action under Tony Bennett

• UVA had a 5:35 scoring drought in the second half

• UVA started the second half on a 7-0 run

• Ryan Dunn’s second 3-pointer sent UVA to a 27-26 halftime lead

• TAMU went on a 10-0 run to gain a 23-20 lead

• UVA is 111-2, including a 2-0 mark in 2023-24, when limiting foes to fewer then 50 points during the Tony Bennett era

• UVA is 1-0 vs. ranked opponents

• UVA had zero bench points for the first time since Dec. 22, 2021, at Clemson

Series Notes

• Virginia is 1-1 all-time vs. Texas A&M

• The Aggies defeated the Cavaliers in the first matchup in the 1962-63 season

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Andrew Rohde (13), Ryan Dunn (12), Jake Groves (12), Reece Beekman (12), Isaac McKneely (10)

• All of UVA’s points came from its starting five

• McKneely reached double figures for the 10th time

• McKneely (2 3-pointers) has made 2+ 3-pointers in five games

• Rohde reached double figures for the 29th time (1st at UVA)

• Beekman (3 steals) moved into fifth on UVA’s all-time list with 180

• Dunn reached double figures for the sixth time

• Dunn had eight stocks (three steals + five blocked shots) to increase his team lead to 40 stocks

• Dunn made a career-best two 3-pointers and matched a career high with five blocked shots

• Groves reached double figures for the 29th time (3rd at UVA)

• Beekman reached double figures for the 35th time

• Elijah Gertrude (1 rebound, 1 blocked shot) made his collegiate debut

• Dante Harris missed the game with an ankle injury

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.