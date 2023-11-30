Waynesboro and Augusta County areas experience power outages

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple power outages cause hundreds go without power in Augusta County and Waynesboro areas.

The two power outages were divided into three work orders, according to Craig Carper, Spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

One was located north of Fishersville; another was west of Crimora and the other one was in the Dooms area.

“The first outage occurred at 5:22am when a saddle failed which carried wire transmitting power to local customers, at the highest point we had about 607 customers affected with that outage,” said Carper.

“All of those customers 607 were restored by 12:40pm today,” said Carper.

Carper said a second power outage occurred that left about 200 without power it the Dooms area. It was caused by a blown fuse which is still under investigation.

According to the Dominion outage map, the second power outage has been fully restored.

Carper said it is always a priority to get power restored immediately when it goes out.

“it is always urgent, especially during times of more extreme temperatures, hot or cold. We want to make sure customers are taken care promptly,” said Carper.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht said being without power in the cold can cause safety hazards.

“If you unable to go anywhere that has heat and electricity, make sure you have blankets and other means to stay warm.”

Schacht said to never bun something that puts off combustion inside of your home.

“If you have gas stoves or things like that what it can do is build up carbon monoxide inside your home,” said Chief Schacht.

If have a generator that is set up to generate your home, Chief Schacht recommends using it stay home.

" If it a gas-powered generator on wheels, you do not bring that into the residence. It needs to be outside and well-ventilated so you don’t have carbon monoxide issues,” said Chief Schacht.

Chief said another issue you can run into is having pipes freeze and water, and you should crack valves on your sinks to allow water to slowly trickle so the water does not freeze.

