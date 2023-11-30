Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro and Augusta County areas experience power outages

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple power outages cause hundreds go without power in Augusta County and Waynesboro areas.

The two power outages were divided into three work orders, according to Craig Carper, Spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

One was located north of Fishersville; another was west of Crimora and the other one was in the Dooms area.

“The first outage occurred at 5:22am when a saddle failed which carried wire transmitting power to local customers, at the highest point we had about 607 customers affected with that outage,” said Carper.

“All of those customers 607 were restored by 12:40pm today,” said Carper.

Carper said a second power outage occurred that left about 200 without power it the Dooms area. It was caused by a blown fuse which is still under investigation.

According to the Dominion outage map, the second power outage has been fully restored.

Carper said it is always a priority to get power restored immediately when it goes out.

“it is always urgent, especially during times of more extreme temperatures, hot or cold. We want to make sure customers are taken care promptly,” said Carper.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht said being without power in the cold can cause safety hazards.

“If you unable to go anywhere that has heat and electricity, make sure you have blankets and other means to stay warm.”

Schacht said to never bun something that puts off combustion inside of your home.

“If you have gas stoves or things like that what it can do is build up carbon monoxide inside your home,” said Chief Schacht.

If have a generator that is set up to generate your home, Chief Schacht recommends using it stay home.

" If it a gas-powered generator on wheels, you do not bring that into the residence. It needs to be outside and well-ventilated so you don’t have carbon monoxide issues,” said Chief Schacht.

Chief said another issue you can run into is having pipes freeze and water, and you should crack valves on your sinks to allow water to slowly trickle so the water does not freeze.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash
Dominion Outage Map as of 12:30 p.m.
Many people without power in Waynesboro and Augusta County
5th fire station for HFD announced, Bluestone Town Center to be revitalization area
The Pygmalion School will close after 47 years of service to students with developmental and...
The Pygmalion School set to close after 47 years of service
Harrisonburg Police Department investigating credit card theft incident

Latest News

JMU volleyball set to take on Baylor in first round of NCAA Tournament
Shenandoah County looking for community input on Brownfield redevelopment
The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is taking strides to create a healthier community for all.
Staunton-Augusta YMCA wins global bike championship, leads way for adaptive equipment
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night