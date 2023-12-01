Art show displays paintings by dementia patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Valley Program for Aging Services held a holiday art show displaying work from dementia patients.

VPAS works with Opening Minds Through Art, or OMA, a painting program for dementia patients. OMA gives those with dementia an opportunity to express themselves through art; they were able to see their work on display at A Bowl of Good in Harrisonburg.

The program brings joy to participants like Arlene Thompson, who, according to her caretaker, Tish Moore, has loved art for years.

“We’ve seen the pamphlet. As soon as Arlene saw it, she said, ‘I want to go do this,’ and I said, ‘let’s go,’” said Moore, “So, here we are. She’s talked about it for weeks.”

Moore said the experience was healthy for both herself and Thompson, with whom she has a special bond. The two exchanged smiles and glances throughout the art show.

“It gets us out of the house,” said the caretaker, laughing, “It keeps us out of trouble.”

For Thompson, the program has become both a creative and social outlet.

“I like that I can meet new people,” Thompson said.

OMA works with students from Bridgewater College, who partner with program participants to help them during art classes. Organizer Cathy Guisewite, who is also a professor at the school, said the program is educational, and teaches participants about famous artists and techniques.

The program only focuses on abstract techniques and artists, which allows for more creative liberty. Guisewite said the classes are person-centered, and give participants a sense of autonomy.

“For people living with dementia; choices and decisions are constantly being made on their behalf,” said Guisewite, “And this experience gives them the opportunity to choose and decide.”

According to Guisewite, OMA is transformative. She sees how the program can change a participant’s demeanor.

“They might not remember what they’re going to do today,” said Guisewite, “But once that art process begins, you see the energy pick up, you hear the laughter come into the room, the colors are flying.”

Guisewite said art allows people to look past a patient’s dementia and see who they are.

“The person is not their dementia,” she said, “The dementia is a part of their lives, and it’s coloring their world in a lot of ways, but they’re still that person. A opens the door to allow that person that’s deep down inside to find its way out.”

