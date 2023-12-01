Augusta Regional SPCA to revamp volunteer program

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Over the past few years, the Augusta Regional SPCA has been taking in fewer animals than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

With lower animal numbers, they’ve had to accept fewer volunteers, but Debbie Caywood, the shelter’s executive director, says they’re working to make changes.

“We don’t contract like we used to do, our population is lower than it used to be,” said Caywood, “We’re just now getting ready, we’re working on our volunteer program. We’re hoping to get it back up and get volunteers in to read to the animals.”

