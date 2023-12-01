Cream of the Crop
Baylor sweeps JMU in first round of NCAA volleyball tournament

The James Madison volleyball team celebrates after a point during a match against Georgia...
The James Madison volleyball team celebrates after a point during a match against Georgia State on Oct. 12, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team saw its season come to a close, falling to Baylor in straight sets in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Sophie Davis led JMU with nine kills and teammate Miëtte Veldman pithed in with eight kills and five digs.

The Dukes finish the season with a 21-10 record. It’s JMU’s second-straight 20-win season and tournament berth.

