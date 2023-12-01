Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Taylor Suters

Cream of the Crop
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - “I think I’ve grown in my leadership skills which has helped me in all aspects of my life.”

Taylor Suters has helped lead Broadway in softball, basketball, and volleyball. According to her coaches, she brings boundless energy to each of her sports.

“Taylor is known for being loud and excited, even about the small things,” said Broadway volleyball coach Colton Frey.

In the classroom, Suters boasts a 4.1 GPA and plans to study biology with a premed track in college. In the future, she hopes to become a pediatric doctor.

“I’ve always loved my doctors and how they helped me,” said Suters. “I want to be like that and help as many kids as possible.”

Suters gravitates towards science and math at Broadway, including her 8:00 a.m. calculus class.

“You wouldn’t think students would enjoy math that early,” said Broadway calculus teacher Heather Mills. “Taylor walks in full of energy and is always willing to give it a shot.”

Suters is exploring potential next steps for college. In the meantime, she is focused on her final seasons of winter and spring sports with the Gobblers.

“The student section is always hyping us up and getting us excited for games,” said Suters. “That is part of feeling good and getting ready to play.”

