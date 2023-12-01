December Weather Statistics

Cream of the Crop
December Stats
December Stats
December Stats
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
(WHSV) - December 1st is the start of meteorological winter. Meteorologists break the seasons up into groups of 3 months. Meteorological winter is December, January, and February. Astronomical winter begins on December 21st.

Here are statistics for the month of December.

December weather averages and extremes
December weather averages and extremes(Maxuser | WHSV)
Years with the least amount of precipitation in December on record
Years with the least amount of precipitation in December on record(Maxuser | WHSV)
Decembers on record with the most amount of precipitation
Decembers on record with the most amount of precipitation(Maxuser | WHSV)

As we head through December, our area is still very dry. Several inches of rain are still needed to break the drought across the Valley. Remain cautious and follow all burn bans.

