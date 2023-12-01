December Weather Statistics

(WHSV) - December 1st is the start of meteorological winter. Meteorologists break the seasons up into groups of 3 months. Meteorological winter is December, January, and February. Astronomical winter begins on December 21st.

Here are statistics for the month of December.

December weather averages and extremes (Maxuser | WHSV)

Years with the least amount of precipitation in December on record (Maxuser | WHSV)

Decembers on record with the most amount of precipitation (Maxuser | WHSV)

As we head through December, our area is still very dry. Several inches of rain are still needed to break the drought across the Valley. Remain cautious and follow all burn bans.

