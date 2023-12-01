HPD investigating report of armed robbery in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says they are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened on Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to a press release, the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) says the armed robbery happened in the Lowe’s parking lot at around 6:30 p.m. 201 Linda Lane and the victim reported he was meeting someone about selling a car. Two suspects arrived at the location with a small child, and the HPD says when they returned from the test drive, the male suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and demanded the victim leave the vehicle.

The HPD says the victim ran and called 911, and the suspects left in the stolen car, a black 1998 Mazda Millenia with no license plate, and the vehicle is reported to have went west on East Market Street before heading south on Interstate 81.

After obtaining a warrant and searching items left behind, the HPD says they identified the suspects as Miguel Angel Rincon-Gonzalez and Yoliuska Andreis Rada Hernandez, both 23-years-old, and possibly living in New York City.

HPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and is asking for any information about the stolen vehicle, Rincon-Gonzalez, and Rada Hernandez. The HPD says it appears the situation is an isolated incident that does not pose any additional risk to the public at this time.

The HPD is encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

