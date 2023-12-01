Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU Relay For Life holding fundraiser at Urgie’s Cheesesteaks Friday

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night, JMU’s Relay For Life team will be set up outside of Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in Harrisonburg for a winter fundraiser.

“We do events all year leading up to our main event and the money goes straight to the American Cancer Society and it helps patients fighting right now,” Jordyn Harris, member of JMU’s Relay For Life team said.

Raffle prizes will be handed out and donations collected to benefit the American Cancer Society.

“We hold events, challenges and things all year to try and keep everyone involved and raise as much money as we can for the cause,” Sydney Coursey, member of JMU’s Relay For Life team said.

Urgie’s Cheesesteaks owner said a portion of Friday night’s sales will also be donated back to the JMU Relay For Life team.

For Harris and Coursey, Relay For Life hits close to home and it’s important to them to raise money year round.

“When I was 10 years old my mom was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer, she was cured pretty quickly and then when I was in eighth grade my dad was diagnosed and he fought four separate times until I was 20, they’re both now cancer free and they’re my biggest role models,” Harris said.

She said she her best friend, also a JMU student, fought cancer as a child so she relay’s to pay it back to them and anyone else fighting.

“I Relay for my aunt Sharon who lost her battle to colon cancer when she was very young and I Relay for everyone else I’ve met throughout this organization that’s been affected in any way from cancer,” Coursey said.

The JMU Relay team will be at Urgie’s Cheesesteaks Friday night from 5 p.m. to midnight.

They will be accepting cash and online donations.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
Dominion Outage Map as of 12:30 p.m.
Many people without power in Waynesboro and Augusta County
Virginia State Police
VSP: One dead, one seriously injured in Augusta County crash
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warmer temperatures into the weekend
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue training exercise.
Fire prevention during winter season
Harrisonburg vet discusses symptoms of mystery respiratory illness in dogs.
Harrisonburg vet discusses ‘mystery illness’ in dogs, how you can protect your pet
23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured
The month's big weather events in review.
November 2023 Weather Headlines