Keeping children safe with new toys this holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday season approaching, some gifts given to children might not be safe for them to play with.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), an estimated 76,900 children were treated for a toy-related injury in 2021 across the United States. These injuries could be related to lacerations, choking and foreign objects passing through the digestive system.

Leslie Harris, a registered nurse in pediatrics at Sentara RMH, said children often have no concept of the consequences children can face when swallowing a toy or other foreign object.

”For infants or toddlers, they can swallow things very easily,” Harris said. “A lot of the time children of that age will stick things in their mouth easily. That’s just their instinct is to stick it in their mouth. Especially watch for the batteries, the button batteries might get stuck in their throat.”

For parents who suspect their child might have swallowed a toy or part of a toy, Harris said to look out for:

Difficulty breathing in the child

Audible noises when the child is breathing

And blueness around the mouth and lips.

However, choking is not the only issue a child can face when consuming unidentified objects.

If you know your child has swallowed a battery and it has gone down, you definitely should seek medical assistance. The battery could corrode inside of them,” She said. “It’s toxic to them so they need to either get that out somehow or hopefully pass it through.”

At Sentara RMH’s Emergency Department, 31 children were seen for choking episodes and 46 children were treated for “swallowing foreign bodies.” None of these children were admitted to the Pediatric Center after their care in the Emergency Department.

Harris said it’s important to prioritize the health and safety of children, especially when it is unknown if they swallowed something they should not have. She emphasized the importance of educating parents and family members of small children on the importance of warning and age labels when purchasing gifts for the holiday season.

If your child is suffering from any of the symptoms described earlier, or you suspect they might have eaten something they should not have, Harris said calling 911 is the best thing you can do for them. If you know how to safely perform the Heimlich Maneuver on a child, she recommended that as well.

