Pleasant temperatures this weekend

With the ongoing drought, please use extreme caution and avoid any burning. Click here to follow burn bans. Even after the rain, burn bans will stay in place. We need anywhere from 3-12″+ of rain to end the drought.

FRIDAY: Spotty drizzle and a few spotty light showers for the afternoon. Most locations under 0.15″ with a few locations not seeing any rainfall at all. Very limited. Highs eventually in the upper 40s to low 50s into the afternoon and cloudy. Feeling cooler with the cloud cover. Light breeze into the afternoon, a bit more gusty along the ridges and into West Virginia gusting 20-30 mph at times. Alleghenies gusting to 35 mph at times into the evening. Mostly cloudy during the evening with a few isolated showers or sprinkles moving out of the area. Any isolated shower or drizzle should end before 10pm. Temperatures holding into the 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the mid to upper 30s. Alleghenies still gusting overnight 20-30 mph, elsewhere lighter breeze. Patchy morning fog where the wind lets up.

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds and chilly in the morning with temperatures into the 40s. Patchy fog where the wind lets up. Allegheny gusting 20-30 mph during the morning before lessening by noon. Cloudy for the day but feeling comfortable. Highs into the upper 50s to near 60. Temperatures may push into the low 60s if sunshine breaks out. Still mostly cloudy into the evening with temperatures into the 50s and a few isolated showers arriving late. Most showers hold off until overnight, but isolated shower possible in the evening. Not widespread. Mostly cloudy with spotty showers overnight then cloudy with more of a drizzle or stray shower. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cool. A few early morning stray showers or drizzle lingering. Limited rain. Temperature into the 40s. Another very mild day with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Watching for the potential for a few more isolated to spotty showers late morning into mid afternoon. Check back for details. Becoming breezy late afternoon into the evening, gusts to 25 mph into the Valley and West Virginia. Alleghenies increasing to 20-30 mph through the evening. Cloudy during the evening with temperatures into the 50s and slowly dropping ahead of our next front. Mostly cloudy overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, staying breezy at times. Alleghenies and ridges gusting to 20 mph. Upslope snow potential for the Allegheny Mountains.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 40s and partly to mostly cloudy early. Staying cool with plenty of clouds for the day. Highs in the low 50s, upper 40s into the mountains. Windy for the day with gustier wind along the ridges and into the Alleghenies. Potential for an isolated shower for the day, but rain looks limited. Partly cloudy into the evening and dry. Temperatures dropping into the 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s. Watching for more upslope snow potential for the Allegheny Mountains. Stay tuned for details.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy early and chilly start to the day with temperatures into the 40s. Mostly cloudy and chilly for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Staying mostly cloudy into the evening and cold. Temperatures dropping into the 30s. Plenty of clouds overnight ahead of our next system which may bring a few rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures into the 30s and mostly cloudy. Watching for our next system that may bring a few rain or snow showers. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy into the evening and cold. Temperatures in the 40s to start, dropping into the 30s. Cold overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows into the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Staying partly cloudy for the day and cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Very cold overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

