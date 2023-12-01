Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug

Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night. (Source: @ColeThereum / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Rapper Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night.

He stopped his “Circus Maximus” tour inside the Kaseya Center and called out the couple for fighting, having the spotlight follow them in the crowd.

The “Utopia” rapper told them to hug it out and to have a good time.

The woman involved in the argument was reluctant to hug it out, but eventually caved into Scott’s repeated requests.

Laughing, she finally stood up and agreed to a hug and the show went on.

The rapper announced in November he was adding 11 more dates to his tour which will now conclude in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night
23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured

Latest News

A piece of metal flew through a car windshield in Massachusetts, seriously hurting the driver.
Driver seriously hurt by flying steel bar
HPD investigating report of armed robbery in Harrisonburg
FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. An appeals...
Appeals court affirms actor Jussie Smollett’s convictions and jail sentence
The owner of Peacock Road Family Farms hopes visitors will still visit his farm during the...
Holiday tradition axed after deer eat all the Christmas trees at family farm