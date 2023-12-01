Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating gunshot wound
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was taken to UVA Medical Center after being shot.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Nov. 30 at around 9:30 a.m. off Rumsey Lane in Rockingham County when a woman was shot in the abdomen with a handgun.
The woman was transported to UVA Medical Center for emergency treatment, and the Sheriff’s Office says they believe a child accidentally fired the gun.
The incident is still under investigation.
