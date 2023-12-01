Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating gunshot wound

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says the incident is still under investigation.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says the incident is still under investigation.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was taken to UVA Medical Center after being shot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Nov. 30 at around 9:30 a.m. off Rumsey Lane in Rockingham County when a woman was shot in the abdomen with a handgun.

The woman was transported to UVA Medical Center for emergency treatment, and the Sheriff’s Office says they believe a child accidentally fired the gun.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night
23-year-old Michael Byrd is facing several charges including abduction and malicious wounding.
New details emerge after shooting leaves Henrico Police officer injured

Latest News

Valley Program for Aging Services
Art show displays paintings by dementia patients
The hospital averages 240 blood transfusions each month.
Sentara RMH hosting blood drive Dec. 4
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this weekend
Art show displays paintings by dementia patients
Curt Cignetti resigns at JMU, to become head coach at Indiana
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana