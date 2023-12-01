Sentara RMH hosting blood drive Dec. 4

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staff with Sentara RMH perform an average of 240 blood transfusions each month, and with low donation numbers during the holiday season on top of other factors, supply can get low quickly.

“All the hospitals in this area use the American Red Cross as our blood supplier. So, we’re all getting from the same supplier and we’re trying to restock that supply as well,” Sentara RMH laboratory manager Kacey Raines said.

The hospital will be hosting an onsite blood drive on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help replenish some of that stock. Raines said not only do donations provide potentially lifesaving services to those in their care, but they can also have health benefits for the donor.

“There are studies that show that blood donors who routinely donate usually have a decrease in risk of heart attacks, their cardiovascular health is better, they’re less stressed they just feel good overall,” Raines said. “There are also some studies that have indicated a decreased risk of cancer. It depletes iron when you give blood, and those cancers that are conducive to an increased iron load, it helps with that.”

Donors also receive what Raines called a ‘mini physical’ and said the blood is tested for syphilis, hepatitis, and HIV.

But, if donors cannot make it out to the blood drive on Dec. 4, Raines said there are plenty of other opportunities around the Shenandoah Valley to donate.

“As transfusion services we’re very grateful to all the churches, civic organizations, the schools, everybody that hosts blood drives. It takes a lot of time and energy and we really appreciate them. It’s their diligence that gets the community involved so we can fill our refrigerator,” Raines said.

The blood drive will be held in Conference rooms 2 and 3 at Sentara RMH. You can register by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the code: SRMH. On that site you can also see a list of other blood drives in the area.

