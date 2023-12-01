Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Two charged for Bedford cemetery vandalism

Longwood Cemetery vandalism
Longwood Cemetery vandalism
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been charged for vandalism at a Bedford cemetery.

As a result of the investigation into the destruction of property and burglary October 6, 2023 at the Greenwood/Longwood Cemetery in the Town of Bedford, the Bedford Police Department has obtained charges against Michael Todd Shelor II of Bedford County and Donnie Ray Evans of Roanoke. Both are charged with statutory burglary, destruction of property within a cemetery/burial ground and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Shelor was taken into custody December 1, 2023, and was held on a secured bond. Warrants for Evans have not been served, according to police.

Chief Ronnie Lewis and the Bedford Police Department team are thanking the Bedford community for “partnering with us during the investigation.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Grape Vines
Grants to go towards 16 projects across Virginia
Two Staunton homes that will be featured on the Holiday House Tour
Historic Staunton Foundation to have 48th Holiday House Tour
The Augusta Regional SPCA just outside of Staunton.
Augusta SPCA hosting ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event Dec. 3
The preson of interest is wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes....
VCU police looking for person possibly connected to car break-ins
Over the last month, Moyers Automotive Service has seen at least six cases where people have...
Local mechanic urges drivers to know which fuel to use for their cars