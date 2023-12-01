Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

VCU police looking for person possibly connected to car break-ins

The VCU Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person connected to multiple car break-ins.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The VCU Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person connected to multiple car break-ins.

Police say the suspect broke into five cars at the Visitors Parking Deck on N. 13th and Leigh Streets on VCU’s MCV Campus in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Victims reported missing items from their vehicles, including purses, wallets, credit cards, social security cards, a passport and clothing.

Detectives released photos of the suspect wearing a white shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. Police believe the person has a tattoo covering the top of their right arm. believe

Anyone who may know the suspect’s identity is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Over the last month, Moyers Automotive Service has seen at least six cases where people have...
Local mechanic urges drivers to know which fuel to use for their cars
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this weekend
Longwood Cemetery vandalism
Two charged for Bedford cemetery vandalism
Jackie and John
Unexpected love leads Danville seniors to tie the knot months after meeting