VCU police looking for person possibly connected to car break-ins

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The VCU Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person connected to multiple car break-ins.

Police say the suspect broke into five cars at the Visitors Parking Deck on N. 13th and Leigh Streets on VCU’s MCV Campus in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Victims reported missing items from their vehicles, including purses, wallets, credit cards, social security cards, a passport and clothing.

Detectives released photos of the suspect wearing a white shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. Police believe the person has a tattoo covering the top of their right arm. believe

Anyone who may know the suspect’s identity is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

