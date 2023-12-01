VDH launches new Syphilis dashboard on its website

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched a new syphilis tracking dashboard on its website.

According to VDH, syphilis cases have increased by fourteen percent in the Commonwealth since 2018. Though VDH has studied and tracked the disease for many decades, the new dashboard is expected to bring all the information clearly and concisely for people to use.

Syphilis has two different variations of cases, Total early syphilis and congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis cases occur when a pregnant person who is infected with the Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) passes the infection to their child during pregnancy. According to the dashboard, cases of congenital syphilis have “increased dramatically” in the last decade.

The dashboard separates the cases of the disease by health districts. The Central Shenandoah Health District represents the data in the Shenandoah Valley.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, State Epidemiologist and director of the Office of Epidemiology for VDH, said she hopes the awareness the data and dashboard brings will help limit the spread of the disease across the Commonwealth.

“This is a preventable condition and a treatable condition. We intend to make sure that providers, patients and people are aware of what syphilis is and how they can prevent it,” Forlano said.

With congenital syphilis, symptoms in the baby often do not show until later in their lifetime. However, Forlano said some at-birth health effects include low birth weight and a potential stillborn child in severe cases.

“They can give that infection to their baby, having syphilis during pregnancy will make it more likely that you will deliver the baby early or pre-term,” Forlano said.

In the Central Shenandoah Health District, these are the syphilis cases reported on the dashboard:

10 Cases in 2019

9 Cases in 2020

32 Cases in 2021

39 Cases in 2022

and 40 Cases so far in 2023

Forlano emphasized the importance of education when it comes to disease prevention. She said whether it is syphilis or a different STI, safe sex education and open discussions with partners can help save lives.

