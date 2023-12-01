Woman reported missing out of Augusta County
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a person reported missing.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mary Beth Salerno was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Fishersville, and she was reportedly wearing a grey sweatshirt, and black leggings.
Here is a description given by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
- White Female
- 46-Years-Old
- 5′2″
- 110 lbs.
- Brown Hair
- Brown Eyes
If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
