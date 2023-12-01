Cream of the Crop
Woman reported missing out of Augusta County

Missing person
Missing person
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a person reported missing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mary Beth Salerno was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Fishersville, and she was reportedly wearing a grey sweatshirt, and black leggings.

Here is a description given by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:

  • White Female
  • 46-Years-Old
  • 5′2″
  • 110 lbs.
  • Brown Hair
  • Brown Eyes
Mary Beth Salerno was reported missing out of Fishersville on Nov. 30.
Mary Beth Salerno was reported missing out of Fishersville on Nov. 30.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

