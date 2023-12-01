Woman reported missing out of Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a person reported missing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mary Beth Salerno was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Fishersville, and she was reportedly wearing a grey sweatshirt, and black leggings.

Here is a description given by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:

White Female

46-Years-Old

5′2″

110 lbs.

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Mary Beth Salerno was reported missing out of Fishersville on Nov. 30. (Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

