1 hospitalized in Wytheville home explosion

(Source: AP)(AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after a Friday home explosion.

Wythe County 911 Center responded to a report of an explosion on Holston Road at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday.

According to Chief Christopher Slemp, first responders found a mobile home that had exploded and suffered catastrophic damage. There was also a small fire in the back of the home.

A man was found outside after getting himself out of the house. He was treated by paramedics for injuries and taken to a hospital. There were no other occupants or injuries reported by officials.

Law enforcement says several surrounding structures sustained minor damage from flying debris.

Virginia State Police are investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

