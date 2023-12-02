Augusta SPCA hosting ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event Dec. 3

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Regional SPCA will be hosting an event on Sunday, Dec. 3 in Augusta County.

Debbie Caywood, Executive Director of the SPCA, said she and everyone at the SPCA is excited to host this event and connect with the community.

“Our chapel is a beautiful chapel, and we want to share that with the community.” Caywood said. “We felt like it was a great way to kick-off the holiday season and get everybody in the holiday spirit!”

The event, titled ‘Blessing of the Animals’, will feature:

Caroling with Jimmy O

Refreshments

Holiday Photo Opportunities

A special ‘Blessing of the Animals’ by Pastor David Burch

“I think it’s a great way to get everybody involved, and create some happy spirits about the holidays.” Caywood said.

Caywood said she felt like the chapel was forgotten, and that it will be a great venue for the event.

The event will happen on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2-4 p.m. at the Augusta Regional SPCA. The ‘Blessing of the Animals’ will happen outside the chapel at 3 p.m. You can learn more about the event by visiting the Augusta Regional SPCA Facebook page.

The event is free admission, and Caywood said it is a way for the shelter to give back to the community.

“Bring a festive heart, bring your pets, and the rest of it will take care of itself!” Caywood said.

