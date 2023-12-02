Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta SPCA hosting ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event Dec. 3

The Augusta Regional SPCA just outside of Staunton.
The Augusta Regional SPCA just outside of Staunton.(WVIR)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Regional SPCA will be hosting an event on Sunday, Dec. 3 in Augusta County.

Debbie Caywood, Executive Director of the SPCA, said she and everyone at the SPCA is excited to host this event and connect with the community.

“Our chapel is a beautiful chapel, and we want to share that with the community.” Caywood said. “We felt like it was a great way to kick-off the holiday season and get everybody in the holiday spirit!”

The event, titled ‘Blessing of the Animals’, will feature:

  • Caroling with Jimmy O
  • Refreshments
  • Holiday Photo Opportunities
  • A special ‘Blessing of the Animals’ by Pastor David Burch

“I think it’s a great way to get everybody involved, and create some happy spirits about the holidays.” Caywood said.

Caywood said she felt like the chapel was forgotten, and that it will be a great venue for the event.

The event will happen on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2-4 p.m. at the Augusta Regional SPCA. The ‘Blessing of the Animals’ will happen outside the chapel at 3 p.m. You can learn more about the event by visiting the Augusta Regional SPCA Facebook page.

The event is free admission, and Caywood said it is a way for the shelter to give back to the community.

“Bring a festive heart, bring your pets, and the rest of it will take care of itself!” Caywood said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night

Latest News

The preson of interest is wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes....
VCU police looking for person possibly connected to car break-ins
Over the last month, Moyers Automotive Service has seen at least six cases where people have...
Local mechanic urges drivers to know which fuel to use for their cars
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this weekend
Longwood Cemetery vandalism
Two charged for Bedford cemetery vandalism