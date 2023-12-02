Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Grants to go towards 16 projects across Virginia

Grape Vines
Grape Vines(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The United States Department of Agriculture announced 4 million dollars going to 16 projects across Virginia.

The investment is through the Value-Added Producer Grants Program and some projects are located in the Shenandoah Valley.

Grants were awarded to eight vineyards, two breweries/distilleries, two vegetable operations, three meat and seafood businesses and one goat farm around the Commonwealth.

On that list was CrossKeys Vineyards in Mount Crawford as well as the Winery at Kindred Pointe and Cave Ridge Vineyards, both located in Mount Jackson.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said there are a number of vineyards that are interested in continuing to expand and build a wine industry in Virginia.

”When you create these vineyards, many of them have tasting areas, it is also a recreational opportunity to bring people into the Shenandoah Valley. It is a beautiful place, a beautiful part of our country, it is an opportunity for what we call agri-tourism,” said Secretary Vilsack.

Vilsack said it is important to recognize the importance of rural America and the resources that come from rural areas.

“For far too long we have seen families have to face the circumstance where there is not enough economic opportunity and young people are forced to leave those small communities,” said Secretary Vilsack.

Secretary Vilsack said the USDA is continuing to look for ways to rebuild the infrastructure of Rural America but also the economic opportunities that can be created through a more diversified agriculture.

The most recent rural economic Glance report from the USDA shows that the population in Rural America is growing, said Secretary Vilsack.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Two Staunton homes that will be featured on the Holiday House Tour
Historic Staunton Foundation to have 48th Holiday House Tour
The Augusta Regional SPCA just outside of Staunton.
Augusta SPCA hosting ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event Dec. 3
The preson of interest is wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes....
VCU police looking for person possibly connected to car break-ins
Over the last month, Moyers Automotive Service has seen at least six cases where people have...
Local mechanic urges drivers to know which fuel to use for their cars