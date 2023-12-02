Grants to go towards 16 projects across Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The United States Department of Agriculture announced 4 million dollars going to 16 projects across Virginia.

The investment is through the Value-Added Producer Grants Program and some projects are located in the Shenandoah Valley.

Grants were awarded to eight vineyards, two breweries/distilleries, two vegetable operations, three meat and seafood businesses and one goat farm around the Commonwealth.

On that list was CrossKeys Vineyards in Mount Crawford as well as the Winery at Kindred Pointe and Cave Ridge Vineyards, both located in Mount Jackson.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said there are a number of vineyards that are interested in continuing to expand and build a wine industry in Virginia.

”When you create these vineyards, many of them have tasting areas, it is also a recreational opportunity to bring people into the Shenandoah Valley. It is a beautiful place, a beautiful part of our country, it is an opportunity for what we call agri-tourism,” said Secretary Vilsack.

Vilsack said it is important to recognize the importance of rural America and the resources that come from rural areas.

“For far too long we have seen families have to face the circumstance where there is not enough economic opportunity and young people are forced to leave those small communities,” said Secretary Vilsack.

Secretary Vilsack said the USDA is continuing to look for ways to rebuild the infrastructure of Rural America but also the economic opportunities that can be created through a more diversified agriculture.

The most recent rural economic Glance report from the USDA shows that the population in Rural America is growing, said Secretary Vilsack.

