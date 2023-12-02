Cream of the Crop
Historic Staunton Foundation to have 48th Holiday House Tour

Two Staunton homes that will be featured on the Holiday House Tour
Two Staunton homes that will be featured on the Holiday House Tour(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The 48th annual Holiday House Tour in Staunton will highlight selected historic homes that are decorated for the holidays.

Frank Strassler, Executive Director of the Historic Staunton Foundation, said this is an opportunity to showcase homes that have been fully rehabilitated, not only to honor the homeowner but also show how beautiful renovated historic homes can be.

”This tour really strikes to the mission of showing people that you can have a very comfortable beautiful modern home within a historic building, within a historic house,” said Strassler.

Strassler said board members form a committee and go out in the community and think about neighborhoods they would like to feature in a given year.

“They politely ask people who have done a beautiful job with their rehabilitation if they would consider donating their home for the tour,” said Strassler.

There are some assumptions that older buildings cannot be reused, said Strassler.

“That they can’t be made nice again, or it is not affordable. There are a number of excuses why people don’t want to engage in historic preservation,” said Strassler.

Strassler said people come out on the tour to get inspiration for their home renovations.

“Some people come on the tour because they are thinking about a project themselves and they want to get some some ideas, so they are going to see these brand new bathrooms and kitchen arrangements and how did you fit that in a historic house and how did you have do the work,” said Strassler.

This is year, the tour will be highlighting homes in the Newtown Historic District. 6 homes and 1 storefront will be featured on the tour this year.

