Lams Construction holding toy drive for kids in Rockingham County this Christmas

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Lams Construction is holding a toy drive for children in the east Rockingham County area this Christmas.

From now until Dec 22, toys for children of any age can be dropped off at the Lams Construction location.

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. toys can be dropped off at 13665 Spotwood Trail in Elkton, there is a toy drive trailer next to the entrance.

This is the first year Lams is doing the toy drive, Travis Lam said he hopes to expand it to more parts of Rockingham County in the future.

“Our goal here at Lams is to give back to our community and one way we could see to make that big impact during Christmas when times are hard for families that can’t afford it is to assist with that to give back to the local community children for Christmas,” Lam said.

Lam said if you or a family you know needs toys this holiday season, to stop by the office or call Lams Construction at 540-705-4005 to get set up.

