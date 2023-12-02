McCloud headlines JMU players entering transfer portal

(WHSV) - Some of the key players during the 2023 season for the James Madison football program have already indicated they’ll enter the transfer portal.

The most notable is quarterback Jordan McCloud. The Sun Belt Player of the Year threw for 3,400 yards and 32 touchdowns. He added eight more touchdowns on the ground.

Other players to hit the portal include linebackers Taurus Jones, Jailin Walker, and Aiden Fisher. Offensive lineman Carter Miller also announced he will enter the portal.

