Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

McCloud headlines JMU players entering transfer portal

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud waits to take the field against Coastal Carolina on...
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud waits to take the field against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 25, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Some of the key players during the 2023 season for the James Madison football program have already indicated they’ll enter the transfer portal.

The most notable is quarterback Jordan McCloud. The Sun Belt Player of the Year threw for 3,400 yards and 32 touchdowns. He added eight more touchdowns on the ground.

Other players to hit the portal include linebackers Taurus Jones, Jailin Walker, and Aiden Fisher. Offensive lineman Carter Miller also announced he will enter the portal.

Check back on this page for updates to track any other JMU players that enter the portal.

Players entering transfer portal. Click on the players name to see their transfer portal announcement.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Staunton House Fire
Numerous departments respond to house fire Wednesday night
Missing person
Woman reported missing out of Augusta County

Latest News

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti looks in the distance before a football game against...
New Indiana coach Curt Cignetti says ‘no reason’ he can’t replicate his JMU success
The James Madison volleyball team celebrates after a point during a match against Georgia...
Baylor sweeps JMU in first round of NCAA volleyball tournament
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud catches the snap during a football game against App...
McCloud, Green, Cignetti headline Sun Belt Postseason Awards