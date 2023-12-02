McCloud to play in JMU’s upcoming bowl game

(WHSV) - Despite entering the transfer portal, James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud plans to play in the Dukes upcoming bowl game, a JMU spokesperson confirmed to WHSV on Saturday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch was first to report McCloud’s decision.

After Curt Cignetti was introduced as Indiana’s head football coach on Friday afternoon, McCloud along with other players, indicated they are entering the transfer portal.

McCloud, named the Sun Belt Player of the Year on Thursday, threw for 3,400 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 311 yards and eight touchdowns.

JMU finds out which bowl game and opponent on Sunday.

