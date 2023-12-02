Winter Wonderfest and Holiday Parade return to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance in collaboration with Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation will host The Winter Wonderfest on Saturday, Dec. 2.

This free event will have a variety of fun, festive activities including horse and carriage rides, a gingerbread house competition, and photos with Santa.

The theme is “How the Grinch Stole Liberty Street” so the entire road will be filled with ‘The Grinch’ decorations and activities.

Emily Winter, HDR Director of Marketing, said the event will be full of things to do for everyone in the family and will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

“Harrisonburg really turns into a sort of hallmark movie type of setting. It is truly magical seeing all the decorations, the horse and carriage rides, and all the different gingerbread houses. So it’s definitely something not to be missed if you are looking for that holiday spirit.” Winter said.

Winter Wonderfest will take place in downtown Harrisonburg from noon to 6 p.m. The Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will follow beginning at 7 pm on Main street.

WHSV will host a livestream of the Harrisonburg Holiday Parade on Facebook and the website. The stream begins at 7 p.m. est., and will be hosted by Jacob Fife.

