Bowl game tracker: here’s where Virginia Tech, Liberty, & JMU will play

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The College Football Playoff is officially set.

The top four teams in the playoff committee’s rankings are: #1 Michigan, #2 Washington, #3 Texas, and #4 Alabama.

There are 43 total bowl games this season. Other bowl matchups are expected to be released throughout Sunday.

Here at home, No. 23 Liberty will face no. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on January 1, at 1 p.m. EST. Liberty capped a perfect 13-0 season with a win Friday over New Mexico State in the Conference USA Championship game. It’s the Flames’ first appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Virginia Tech will face Tulane in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland on December 27, at 2 p.m. EST. Virginia Tech finished the season unranked at 6-6.

JMU will face the Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas on December 23, at 3:30 p.m. EST. James Madison finished with an 11-1 overall record.

This article will continue to be updated as each team’s bowl game is announced. Keep checking back for the latest.

