Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Fallen West Virginia police officer remembered three years later

Honoring Officer Cassie Johnson
Honoring Officer Cassie Johnson
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The City of Charleston is remembering a fallen police officer.

Sunday marked three years since Officer Cassie Johnson was killed in the line of duty while answering a call about a parking complaint.

Johnson was 28 years old when she was killed.

Since Cassie’s death, Garrison Avenue, where Officer Johnson was shot, has been renamed Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue, and her dedication to service lives on. Cassie Johnson was an organ donor; the Center for Organ Recovery and Education says Cassie Johnson’s organs have helped save five people.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and interim Chief of Police Scott Dempsey issued statements remembering the life and legacy of Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

“Patrolman Cassie Johnson carried herself with grace and confidence as she served the city she loved. When she talked about policing and her call to serve, you knew that’s what she was meant to do,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Let us all remember Cassie’s bravery, courage, and determination—and celebrate her spirit, her laugh, and the indelible mark she left on the hearts of Charleston and its people. May we also, on the day marking her end of watch, keep her family and her brothers and sisters in blue in our thoughts.”

“Honoring the memory of our fallen officers pays tribute to their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our Charleston community and celebrates the profound impact they have had on the people they served,” said interim Chief of Police Scott Dempsey. “To honor the memory of Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s end of watch, we will observe a moment of silence on police channel 1 on December 3 at 1:46 p.m.”

The Charleston, WV Police Department honors all fallen officers with a moment of silence on police radio channel 1 on the day of the end of watch.

Johnson served as a Humane Officer for the City of Charleston starting in October 2017 before joining the Charleston Police Department on January 11, 2019.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of James Madison football helmets rest near the bench area during a football game...
James Madison to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
The woman’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area along Baltimore Avenue in North...
Cincinnati police continue investigation to determine ID of dismembered body
Riverheads rolled past Poquoson 37-7 on Saturday as the Gladiators advanced to the Class 2...
Riverheads rolls past Poquoson, advances to Class 2 state final
Fire engine generic
One person dead after fire in Danville
Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out

Latest News

Tim Wright (pictured with young villagers) was one of almost 20 lineman from around the region...
SVEC Lineman reflects on ‘chance of a lifetime’ to work with Guatemalan village
Burn ban lifted
Open-air burn ban lifted for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of clouds and cool air to start the week
WHSV Fast Cast 12-4-23
Amazon lanza servicio de consultas médicas virtuales
Amazon in talks to purchase 125,000 sq ft facility in Roanoke