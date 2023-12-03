Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigating report of armed robbery in Harrisonburg
winter wonderland fest logo.
Winter Wonderfest and Holiday Parade return to Harrisonburg
Missing person
Woman reported missing out of Augusta County
From now until Dec 22, toys for children of any age can be dropped off at the Lams...
Lams Construction holding toy drive for kids in Rockingham County this Christmas
Jackie and John
Unexpected love leads Danville seniors to tie the knot months after meeting

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel widens evacuation orders as it shifts its offensive to southern Gaza amid heavy bombardments