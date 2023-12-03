Cream of the Crop
One person dead after fire in Danville

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire Sunday morning.

The department responded to the fire at 5:25am in the 100 block of Schoolfield Drive.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home.

The department said crews were able to get into the home and found a victim in the front bedroom.

The victim was moved outside, but was determined to be deceased.

Crews also found a small dog inside the home that received medical treatment.

The Danville Fire Marshall’s Office also responded and determined the cause of the fire to be discarded smoking materials.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time until the family is notified.

