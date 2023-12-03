Cream of the Crop
Riverheads rolled past Poquoson 37-7 on Saturday as the Gladiators advanced to the Class 2...
Riverheads rolled past Poquoson 37-7 on Saturday as the Gladiators advanced to the Class 2 state final(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Riverheads rolls past Poquoson, advances to Class 2 state final

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads dominated Poquoson 37-7 on Saturday in the Class 2 state semifinal.

The Gladiators were dominant on offense. Jonathan Talbott had 186 yards while Cayden Cook-Cash racked up 63 yards along with three touchdowns. Brendon Fortune added 35 yards and one touchdown.

The Gladiators advance to the Class 2 state final where they will face Radford on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Salem Football Stadium.

United Way in the Shenandoah Valley has a new name & new president