Widespread weekend rainfall benefits drought

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Much needed rainfall fell across much of the region beginning late Saturday evening into the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. With the Harrisonburg Holiday Parade and Waynesboro Christmas Parades both scheduled for Saturday night, event goers braved the weather for the festive activities.

We'll be at the Harrisonburg Holiday Parade this evening right after the 6pm show! Bring the umbrellas - rain is arriving from the south. Timing looks good for roughly around 7pm for Hburg but a bit earlier to the south is a given. Drizzle & showers to the west as expected🌨️ pic.twitter.com/TZ0jEmVu9d — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) December 2, 2023

Showers began to fall across the southern and western zones just before 6pm Saturday but showers remained light or delayed where the parades were taking place. Although quite light, the showers were still welcomed across the region, as much of the area remains in a Severe Drought.

Two rounds of rain fell to help dent the drought with the first being from 6pm to nearly midnight. Showers were mostly light but didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. The second round of steadier rain arrived after midnight, bringing a much needed soaking to most of the area through 5am.

Extreme drought has been reprieved but ground remains very dry. (Maxuser | WHSV)

By early Sunday morning, rainfall totals region-wide were between 0.50″ and 1″, with only a few West Virginia locations seeing under 0.25″, leaving behind thick clouds and locally dense fog for the morning commute.

Rain is on clearance today. Who wants some?🌨️ pic.twitter.com/BIYQ4BmGSy — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) December 3, 2023

Regardless of the amount of rain that fell, it was extremely beneficial for those who still need several inches of rain to end the drought. Rain totals needed to end the drought have dropped recently due to previous systems that already brought more scattered to widespread showers. Rainfall from this event will be included in the new drought monitor that will be released on Thursday, December 7th.

Rainfall totals have decreased thanks to recent storms. (Maxuser | WHSV)

