Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Widespread weekend rainfall benefits drought

Steady rain fell late Saturday through early Sunday morning
Rain puddles in parking lot with Fall leaves
Rain puddles in parking lot with Fall leaves(Taylor Gattoni / WILX)
By Cody Barnhart
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Much needed rainfall fell across much of the region beginning late Saturday evening into the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. With the Harrisonburg Holiday Parade and Waynesboro Christmas Parades both scheduled for Saturday night, event goers braved the weather for the festive activities.

Showers began to fall across the southern and western zones just before 6pm Saturday but showers remained light or delayed where the parades were taking place. Although quite light, the showers were still welcomed across the region, as much of the area remains in a Severe Drought.

Two rounds of rain fell to help dent the drought with the first being from 6pm to nearly midnight. Showers were mostly light but didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. The second round of steadier rain arrived after midnight, bringing a much needed soaking to most of the area through 5am.

Extreme drought has been reprieved but ground remains very dry.
Extreme drought has been reprieved but ground remains very dry.(Maxuser | WHSV)

By early Sunday morning, rainfall totals region-wide were between 0.50″ and 1″, with only a few West Virginia locations seeing under 0.25″, leaving behind thick clouds and locally dense fog for the morning commute.

Regardless of the amount of rain that fell, it was extremely beneficial for those who still need several inches of rain to end the drought. Rain totals needed to end the drought have dropped recently due to previous systems that already brought more scattered to widespread showers. Rainfall from this event will be included in the new drought monitor that will be released on Thursday, December 7th.

Rainfall totals have decreased thanks to recent storms.
Rainfall totals have decreased thanks to recent storms.(Maxuser | WHSV)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD investigating report of armed robbery in Harrisonburg
winter wonderland fest logo.
Winter Wonderfest and Holiday Parade return to Harrisonburg
Missing person
Woman reported missing out of Augusta County
From now until Dec 22, toys for children of any age can be dropped off at the Lams...
Lams Construction holding toy drive for kids in Rockingham County this Christmas
Jackie and John
Unexpected love leads Danville seniors to tie the knot months after meeting

Latest News

December Stats
December Weather Statistics
WHSV Fast Cast 12-1-23
Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora/Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night
The month's big weather events in review.
November 2023 Weather Headlines