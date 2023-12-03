Wroblewski serving as acting head coach for JMU bowl game

(WHSV) - James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne announced offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski will serve as acting head coach for the Dukes bowl game.

The news comes after Curt Cignetti became head coach at Indiana Nov. 30.

“Our student-athletes have been through a lot over the last week, and he will be a strong, unifying presence of stability for them,” said Bourne. “Our student-athletes have shared their full support for him as their coach. I’m confident in Wrobo’s ability to lead our team and excited for him to have this opportunity. See you in Texas, JMU Nation!”

Wroblewski has been on the coaching staff at James Madison since the 2019 season. He issued the following statement on Saturday.

“Every member of our football program is honored and excited to represent JMU in its first ever bowl game,” Wroblewski said. “We understand the unusual circumstances that we are in, and that only makes us smile even more. From Coach Challace McMillin recruiting young men in registration lines to begin the program over 50 years ago to today, we say thank you and will make JMU Nation proud. We now have a destination. It’s time to hone our focus on the process of preparation and daily excellence. We’ll see you in Fort Worth. Go Dukes!”

The Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on WHSV.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.