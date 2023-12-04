Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

17-year-old injured in Lynchburg shooting

Lynchburg shooting leaves minor injured
Lynchburg shooting leaves minor injured(MGN)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old is injured after a Sunday evening shooting in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Cabell Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for a person with a gunshot wound. Officers found a teen male with a non-life-threatening injury. The Lynchburg Fire Department took the minor to the hospital.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community now. Lynchburg Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Up to a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of James Madison football helmets rest near the bench area during a football game...
James Madison to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
The woman’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area along Baltimore Avenue in North...
Cincinnati police continue investigation to determine ID of dismembered body
Riverheads rolled past Poquoson 37-7 on Saturday as the Gladiators advanced to the Class 2...
Riverheads rolls past Poquoson, advances to Class 2 state final
Fire engine generic
One person dead after fire in Danville
Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Clouds, cooler air start Monday
WHSV Fast Cast 12-4-23
Timberville Winter Festival finds steady success in third year
Timberville Winter Festival finds steady success in third year
Victims of Harrisonburg drive by shooting speak out
Victims of Harrisonburg drive by shooting speak out
JMU women’s basketball downs Wake Forest, improves to 6-3 overall
JMU women’s basketball downs Wake Forest, improves to 6-3 overall