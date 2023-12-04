17-year-old injured in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old is injured after a Sunday evening shooting in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of Cabell Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for a person with a gunshot wound. Officers found a teen male with a non-life-threatening injury. The Lynchburg Fire Department took the minor to the hospital.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community now. Lynchburg Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Up to a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

