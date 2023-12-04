Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Airbnb is giving away 3 nights in ‘Santa’s Cabin’

Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb wants to host one family in the North Pole.

Well, maybe about as close as you can get.

The company is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas décor in northern Finland.

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.
The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.

Rovaniemi says it is the official hometown of Santa Claus, and it has what it calls the official Santa Claus Post Office.

The winners of the Airbnb giveaway can volunteer to help sort through thousands of letters there. They’ll even be supplied with elf attire to help get into the spirit.

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from...
The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21. Booking for the stay on Airbnb starts on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

“Santa’s Cabin” is the latest themed adventure stay Airbnb has been offering, like the “Hocus Pocus” cottage and the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of James Madison football helmets rest near the bench area during a football game...
James Madison to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out
The woman’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area along Baltimore Avenue in North...
Cincinnati police continue investigation to determine ID of dismembered body
Greenbrier Home invasion suspect
Man arrested after breaking into house with 3 kids inside
Riverheads rolled past Poquoson 37-7 on Saturday as the Gladiators advanced to the Class 2...
Riverheads rolls past Poquoson, advances to Class 2 state final

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US, allies in talks on naval task force to protect shipping in Red Sea after Houthi attacks
In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store...
Target is giving away $500 to 500 rewards members this holiday season
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Plenty of clouds and cool air to start the week
Waynesboro burn ban rescinded
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York