Guinea pigs looking for forever homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has some animals that would make perfect classroom pets.

Right now, there are eight female guinea pigs available for adoption.

The shelter says having a classroom pet can help students learn some important life lessons, like responsibility and respecting animals.

“They’re really fun and they’re good introductions into pet ownership for kids that might not have pets at home. Good for science lessons and all kinds of stuff like that. We are really excited to hopefully get some into classrooms,” Laney Jooris with the CASPCA said.

If you would like to adopt a guinea pig as a class pet, you can apply online or visit the CASPCA in person.

