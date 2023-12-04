JMU women’s basketball downs Wake Forest, improves to 6-3 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball took down Wake Forest 55-53 on Sunday.

The Dukes improve to 6-3 overall. Steph Ouderkirk led the Dukes with 13 points and nine points. Kseniia Kozlova and Chloe Sterling added 10 points apiece for the purple and gold. The Dukes had two more points off turnovers compared to the Demon Deacons.

James Madison returns to the court on Thursday at 7 p.m. when the Dukes host William and Mary at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

