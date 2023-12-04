Cream of the Crop
Man arrested for Henry County murder

Akeem Laquan Clark mugshot
(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Axton man has been arrested for a killing from August 2023.

Akeem Laquan Clark, 33, is charged with second-degree murder.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says Antwain Royqwell-Garifield Hampton, 24 of Axton, was killed August 11, 2023, at a home on Axton Road. Investigators say the suspect and victim had fought, and Clark shot Hampton.

Warrants were issued for Clark on the murder charge, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

Clark was taken into custody in Cincinnati, Ohio November 20, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and he is being held there, awaiting extradition back to Henry County

