Man charged after strangling woman at Philippi home

Paul McCord
Paul McCord(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after troopers say he strangled a woman at a home in Philippi.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police went to a home in Philippi for a possible domestic on Sunday, Dec. 3 and spoke with the victim who said 50-year-old Paul McCord, of Philippi “held her on the bed and choked her,” according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they saw bruising and red marks around the victim’s neck. Additionally, the victim said she was “gasping for air” while McCord was choking her.

The victim allegedly said McCord had “physically harmed her” several times in the past and at one point had held a knife to her.

McCord has been charged with strangulation. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

