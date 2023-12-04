Cream of the Crop
Newport News woman reported critically missing

Denise Brown, reported missing from Newport News.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - A Newport News woman has been reported critically missing, according to Virginia State Police.

50-year-old Denise Brown was last reported seen October 17 at 9 a.m. on Daphia Circle in Newport News.

Police say Brown is 4′11″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was possibly wearing a pink blouse and gray joggers.

Brown’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency, according to police.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

