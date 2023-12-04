Cream of the Crop
No. 22 JMU men’s basketball rolls past Keystone, remains unbeaten

No. 22 JMU men’s basketball rolled past Keystone 130-59 on Sunday.
No. 22 JMU men’s basketball rolled past Keystone 130-59 on Sunday.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, No. 22 James Madison men’s basketball rolled past Keystone 130-59 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes stay undefeated, improving to 8-0 on the season. Michael Green led the Dukes with 21 points while Terrence Edwards and Jaylen Carey added 16 points apiece. TJ Bickerstaff racked up 12 points and 13 rebounds for the purple and gold. Jerrell Robertson also had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

James Madison is back in action on Saturday when they face Sun Belt rival Old Dominion in Norfolk. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

