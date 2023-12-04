Cream of the Crop
Open-air burn ban lifted for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

Burn ban lifted
Burn ban lifted(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The open-air burn ban that was issued for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has been canceled as of Monday, Dec. 4.

In a joint press release from the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue and the City of Harrisonburg Fire Department, both say that while the burn ban has been lifted, people should still be safe when doing open-air burning and to follow guidelines of the areas they live in.

The cancelation is effective immediately, and officials say if you have any questions you can reach out to either department.

