Police presence reported in Blacksburg due to bomb threat

By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Police have received several reports of bomb threats, according to the department.

In response, there is a heavy police presence midday Monday at 650 University City Blvd and 850 Prices Fork Road.

The public is asked to avoid those areas until further notice.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

