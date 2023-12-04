Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Taylor Swift breaks another Billboard record

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift now holds yet another record.

Billboard said she is the first living artist to have five albums in the top 10 at the same time.

“She is the first living act to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 was combined from its previously separate mono and stereo album charts into one all-encompassing list in August of 1963,” Billboard said.

The albums include “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Midnights,” “Folklore,” “Lover” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Prince holds a similar record, but posthumously.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of James Madison football helmets rest near the bench area during a football game...
James Madison to face Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
Surveillance video determined the incident occurred at 10:52 on Friday night.
Victims of Harrisonburg drive-by shooting speak out
The woman’s dismembered body was found in a wooded area along Baltimore Avenue in North...
Cincinnati police continue investigation to determine ID of dismembered body
Riverheads rolled past Poquoson 37-7 on Saturday as the Gladiators advanced to the Class 2...
Riverheads rolls past Poquoson, advances to Class 2 state final
Fire engine generic
One person dead after fire in Danville

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Navy safely recovers Military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks
Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home